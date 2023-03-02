Financial Comparison: Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tamino Minerals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tamino Minerals and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 13 6 0 2.32

Valuation & Earnings

Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 $685.08 million 4.14 -$124.72 million ($2.14) -22.07

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -18.20% N/A -7.51%

Summary

Rapid7 beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.