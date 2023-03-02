Financial Contrast: Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics currently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $180.29 million 16.72 -$80.07 million ($1.65) -36.89 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Volatility & Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -31.35% -15.63% -13.61% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axonics beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

