Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

