FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $34.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

