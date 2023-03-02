Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 23,545 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.89% of F-star Therapeutics worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

