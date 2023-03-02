Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

