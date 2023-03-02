Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

