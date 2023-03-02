Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.