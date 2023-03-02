Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Outfront Media stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

