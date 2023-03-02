Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

