Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of ODP worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in ODP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $53.59.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

