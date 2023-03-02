Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.60% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

FARM opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

