Gabelli Funds LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 10.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,163,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,290.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

LMNR opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 million, a PE ratio of -261.17, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

