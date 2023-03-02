Gabelli Funds LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vroom worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vroom by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vroom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

