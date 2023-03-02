Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.68% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 131.9% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,319,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,005 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $16,944,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

