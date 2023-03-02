Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $48,692,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cowen by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $26,487,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $23,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

