Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

