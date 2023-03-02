Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

OTIS stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

