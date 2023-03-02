Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ESAB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last 90 days.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

