Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

