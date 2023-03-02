Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $1,768,537 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.