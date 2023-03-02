Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.