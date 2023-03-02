Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.86.

Visteon Stock Up 1.6 %

About Visteon

Shares of VC opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.06.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

