Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 120 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $723.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.23. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

