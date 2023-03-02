Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,640,000 after buying an additional 55,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.30 and its 200 day moving average is $230.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.