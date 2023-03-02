Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

