Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 200 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,897 shares of company stock worth $327,798. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $516.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

