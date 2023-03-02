Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 220,200 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.
In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
