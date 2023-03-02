Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of N-able worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in N-able by 57.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in N-able by 13.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 159,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

N-able Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NABL stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

