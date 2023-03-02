Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Incyte by 70.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after acquiring an additional 465,185 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.