Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 308,500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after buying an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,498,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,568,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

