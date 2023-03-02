Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.35% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HireRight by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE HRT opened at $10.88 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 136,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $1,782,032.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,801,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,605,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 325,191 shares of company stock worth $4,158,597 and sold 23,272 shares worth $275,883. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

