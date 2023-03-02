Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Galapagos Stock Up 0.4 %

GLPG opened at $37.63 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth $426,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

