Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 23,700 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GENC opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gencor Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.