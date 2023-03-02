Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDS opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.