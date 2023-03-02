Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 290 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

