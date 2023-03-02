Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,844 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 955.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,438 shares of company stock valued at $37,582,999 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $186.94 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,549.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

