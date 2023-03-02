Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 795 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

