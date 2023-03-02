Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 400 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

NPK opened at $69.94 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $493.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

National Presto Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.