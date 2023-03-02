Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 47,672 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $404.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

