Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

