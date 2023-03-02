Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

