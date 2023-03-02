Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $850,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ABB were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $4,762,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABB by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.1% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

