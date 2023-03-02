Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

