Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.66% of Kimball International worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KBAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

See Also

