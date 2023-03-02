Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.09 Million in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.83 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

