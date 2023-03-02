Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEE opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

