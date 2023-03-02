Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 125 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,744,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $249.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.