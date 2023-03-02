Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,850 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

