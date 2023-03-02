Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

KWR stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.41. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

